  1. Politics
Apr 23, 2020, 9:00 PM

Leader's Qurnanic circle to be held live on Ramadan 1st

Leader's Qurnanic circle to be held live on Ramadan 1st

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Quranic circle of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei will be held without participation of people this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The Quranic Circle on the occasion of Holy Month of Ramadan will be broadcast ‘live’ on IRIB’s Quran Network Channel.

MNA/4908054

News Code 157944

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News