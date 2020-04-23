Leader's Qurnanic circle to be held live on Ramadan 1st

The Quranic Circle on the occasion of Holy Month of Ramadan will be broadcast ‘live’ on IRIB’s Quran Network Channel.
TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Quranic circle of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei will be held without participation of people this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
