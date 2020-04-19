Police seize 116 kg of narcotics in Yazd

Deputy of Police Commander of Yazd Province Colonel Mohammad Reza Hashemifar said on Sunday that police forces of the province have identified and confiscated an illegal consignment of narcotics in a residential area in Yazd.

91 kg of opium and 25 kg of hashish have been seized in the operation, he said.

3 smugglers have also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/ 4904529