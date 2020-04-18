Iran records 1,374 new cases, 73 deaths on Saturday

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Saturday, saying that 1,374 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 80,868 since the outbreak.

He added that 55,987 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

73 more people have died during the same period, showing a decrease compared with 89 on Friday, and 92 on Thursday, Jahanpour said.

According to the Health Ministry spokesman, some 3,513 patients are in critical condition.

As of Saturday, more than 2,250,000 people across the world were infected by COVID-19, of which above 154,000 have lost their lives to the virus and more than 571,000 have recovered.

