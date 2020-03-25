  1. Politics
Mar 25, 2020, 5:30 PM

FM Zarif holds phone talks with Croatian, Armenian counterparts

FM Zarif holds phone talks with Croatian, Armenian counterparts

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wed. held a phone conversation with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU).

In this talk, Zarif was informed of the latest decisions of EU Foreign Ministers’ Council held on Mon. via videoconference.

While submitting a comprehensive report on the meeting via phone conversation, Croatian foreign minister elaborated on EU support of Iran in the fight against coronavirus global pandemic as well as some of the decisions adopted in the meeting on removing financial barriers facing Iran.

Also, Zarif held a phone talk today with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and described measures taken by Iran in the fight against coronavirus outbreak under US cruel and unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran.

The two sides also exchanged their views regarding transit cooperation and also cooperation in scientific and technological fields.

MNA/4886055

News Code 157020

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News