FM Zarif holds phone talks with Croatian, Armenian counterparts

In this talk, Zarif was informed of the latest decisions of EU Foreign Ministers’ Council held on Mon. via videoconference.

While submitting a comprehensive report on the meeting via phone conversation, Croatian foreign minister elaborated on EU support of Iran in the fight against coronavirus global pandemic as well as some of the decisions adopted in the meeting on removing financial barriers facing Iran.

Also, Zarif held a phone talk today with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and described measures taken by Iran in the fight against coronavirus outbreak under US cruel and unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran.

The two sides also exchanged their views regarding transit cooperation and also cooperation in scientific and technological fields.

