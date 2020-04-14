Health Ministry confirms 1,574 new COVID-19 infections

Making the remarks in his daily briefing on Tuesday, Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that the total confirmed infections have so far hit 74,877.

Some 98 patients have lost their lives during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,683.

He also said that 48,129 patients have achieved recovery and discharged from hospitals so far.

According to the spokesman, 3,691 people are now in critical condition due to the virus.

So far, 287,359 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, Jahanpour added.

MNA/IRN 83750668