Bahrain Airline cancels tickets of 76 passengers traveling from Iran to Manama

These passengers, who have been stranded at Muscat airport, have come under pressure and threatened by security forces to return to Iran through Doha by buying Qatar airline tickets.

Following the Bahraini government's failure to return about 2,000 Bahrainis from Iran to Manama, these Bahraini passengers, personally bought Qatar Airline's thicket to return from Mashhad last Wednesday.

They wanted to go to Doha and then to Muscat and after that to Manama.

But in a surprising irresponsible act on Saturday morning, Bahrain Airlines (Gulf Air) in Oman’s Muscat canceled tickets of 76 Bahraini passengers.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

The reason is declared by Muscat authorities as follows:

As Manama is unwilling to accept Bahrainis arriving from Tehran, the destination (Muscat) is also unable to accommodate them.

In addition to the 76 Bahrainis wandering at the destination airport, 31 passengers also remain at Doha airport.

The Bahraini government has recently prevented the return of its nationals from Iran which is in violation of all the international agreements and also Bahrain’s regulations.

Some 2000 Bahraini pilgrims who had traveled to Iran are left on their own due to Al-Khalifa's racist policies. Although the Iranian government has made all the necessary arrangements to facilitate the return of these individuals to their country, no cooperation has been offered by the Bahraini government.

MNA/