  1. Politics
Apr 14, 2020, 10:00 PM

Russian FM calls US sanctions inhuman, illegal action

Russian FM calls US sanctions inhuman, illegal action

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the continuation of US sanctions against other countries inhumane and illegal action amid coronavirus pandemic.

He made the remarks in his press conference on Tuesday, saying that the US unilateral sanctions are illegal and inhumane, preventing countries to fight against the spread of coronavirus effectively.

The unilateral sanctions must be lifted and a final agreement must be reached, he added.

The United Nations and the Security Council which are reviewing the coronavirus pandemic, should not ignore the sanctions on some countries amid this crisis, Lavrov said.

Russian FM noted that the unilateral sanctions have had a negative impact on the fight against coronavirus in Iran, Venezuela, Syria, and Cuba.

MNA/IRN 83750783

News Code 157616

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News