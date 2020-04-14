Russian FM calls US sanctions inhuman, illegal action

He made the remarks in his press conference on Tuesday, saying that the US unilateral sanctions are illegal and inhumane, preventing countries to fight against the spread of coronavirus effectively.

The unilateral sanctions must be lifted and a final agreement must be reached, he added.

The United Nations and the Security Council which are reviewing the coronavirus pandemic, should not ignore the sanctions on some countries amid this crisis, Lavrov said.

Russian FM noted that the unilateral sanctions have had a negative impact on the fight against coronavirus in Iran, Venezuela, Syria, and Cuba.

