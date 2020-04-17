Iran, Qatar agree to boost energy cooperation

In a video conference held on Thursday, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari discussed ways of holding joint ventures and energy projects.

According to Ardakanian, the Iranian side has prepared all draft documents that are to be signed in an upcoming meeting of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission.

The meeting was originally planned for early April in Iran it was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The two sides agreed to hold the meeting and finalize the documents as soon as the new coronavirus pandemic is under control and the economic situation is back to normal.

MNA/IRN83754191