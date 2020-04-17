  1. Economy
Apr 17, 2020, 9:32 PM

Iran, Qatar agree to boost energy cooperation

Iran, Qatar agree to boost energy cooperation

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Iran and Qatar have agreed to increase mutual energy cooperation despite a current pandemic that has severely affected economies in the Middle East region.

In a video conference held on Thursday, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari discussed ways of holding joint ventures and energy projects.

According to Ardakanian, the Iranian side has prepared all draft documents that are to be signed in an upcoming meeting of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission.

The meeting was originally planned for early April in Iran it was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The two sides agreed to hold the meeting and finalize the documents as soon as the new coronavirus pandemic is under control and the economic situation is back to normal.

MNA/IRN83754191

News Code 157706

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News