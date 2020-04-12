Hamideh Abbasali to return to Iran after undergoing surgery in Germany

She was injured in the final bout of -68kg category against Italy’s Clio Ferracuti in Karat 1-Premier League Salzburg in early March. She was rushed to a hospital after the game ended with a 2-1 win for her. The injury sparked fears that Abbasali might miss the upcoming 2020 Olympics.

The Iranian federation decided to pursue the athlete’s treatment in Germany’s Hannover where Dr. Babak Zargar Amini performed surgery on her torn PCL.

Now, some 35 days after the surgery, Abbasli can continue his light training without relying on Axillary crutches. She has been receiving physiotherapy treatment during this period in Germany.

She will depart Germany for Tehran tonight and will resume individual training after some days of rest.

As the 2020 Olympics has been postponed for a year, the Iranian karate star will have more time to recover and attain the required readiness to shine in the major event.

