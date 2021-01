According to the Iranian federation’s press service, the appointment was informed to her through an official letter by Antonio Espinós, President of the World Karate Federation.

Espinós noted that he is sure Amini’s presence could add to the value of the commission.

Con Kassis of Australia is the Chairman of the commission that has 11 other members.

Amini is among the few women that has achieved an international seat as a representative of Iran.

