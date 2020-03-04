Iran karate star Hamideh Abbasali to undergo surgery in Germany

She was injured in the final bout of -68kg category against Italy’s Clio Ferracuti. She was rushed to a hospital after the game ended with a 2-1 win for her. The injury sparked fears that Abbasali might miss the upcoming 2020 Olympics.

Initial reports indicated that she had suffered a sprained MCL and can be sidelined for six weeks. Iran karate federation intended at first to treat the injured star in Iran but the decision has changed and she will receive required treatment in Germany’s Hannover.

Dr. Babak Zargar Amini will perform the surgery. He has already performed surgery on Iran's Olympic gold medalist Sohrab Moradi.

“After required coordination with the federation, Abbasali was transferred to Hannover from Salzburg yesterday,” Dr. Amini said on Tuesday. He went on to say that the MRI scan indicated that Abbasali has torn PCL but fortunately there is no problem with the meniscus.

“This is a severe injury and there is a limited time till the Olympics, so it was decided that she would stay in here and go under surgery on Thursday by my team,” said the doctor, adding that she will be sent to Tehran after gaining a partial recovery.

He said that the most modern methods will be used in the surgery, hoping that the athlete would reach the 2020 Olympics.

