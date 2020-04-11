Vatican responds to Iran’s call for removing US sanctions  

Back in mid-March, Ayatollah Mostafa Mohaghegh Damad, who is a senior member of the Academy of Sciences of Iran, had sent a letter to Pope Francis calling on him to step in to end the US sanctions on Iran.

He had reminded while the Iranian people, including children and the elderly, are facing the deadly coronavirus and suffering from the consequences of its outbreak, the US sanctions against the country have increased their suffering and closed doors to solving many problems.

According to the Academy of Sciences of Iran, Vatican has responded to the letter via its Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Parolin notes that the Pope has expressed sympathy with people of Iran and the world for the outbreak, wishing a speedy recovery for all patients.

The letter highlights that humans should put aside differences and hatred and live peacefully along with each other on the earth.

According to the letter, the Pope’s office has talked with US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and has delivered Iranian officials’ concern over the sanctions, calling on Washington to address the issue.

The US has refused to lift illegal sanctions against Iran even amid the pandemic despite calls from many countries and international bodies.

Tehran says the US unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed under the guise of the maximum pressure campaign undermine Iran's ability to effectively fight the coronavirus in the long run without international support.

Among the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19, Iran said over 68,000 people contracted the disease, and more than 4,232 died as of Friday.

