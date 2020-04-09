Rouhani appoints Khavazi as agriculture minister

In a decree on Thursday, Rouhani officially appointed Khavazi as the new minister and expressed hope that he will successfully and properly carry out his “legal duties and responsibilities” based on law, moderation and the moral charter of the administration to serve Islam and the Iranian nation.

The Iranian Parliament approved Kazem Khavazi as the new Agriculture Minister of the country on Wednesday.

Khavazi was the deputy of Iran's previous agriculture minister, Mohammad Hojjati, who resigned in November last year.

