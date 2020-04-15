Iran agricultural imports hit $9.3bn last year: official

In the same period, some $14 billion was spent on importing basic goods and commodities, $9.3 billion of which were related to the agricultural sector.

Speaking in a meeting of directors of agricultural organizations of provinces, he expounded on the objectives and plans of the Ministry of Agriculture with a focus on ‘surge in production’, and added, “of $9.3 billion worth of agricultural products imported into the country, $8 billion of which were related to the import of oilseeds and corns while $1.3 billion belonged to import of livestock vaccines and poultry drugs.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kianirad pointed to the knowledge-based companies and said, “the Ministry of Agriculture will use high capabilities and potentials of knowledge-based companies in the current year and the programs defined by the ministry should neutralize the adverse effects of sanctions.”

