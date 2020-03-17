Three Iranian companies to mass-produce coronavirus test kits till next week: Sattari

Pointing to the importance of biotechnology in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Sorena Sattari wrote that “Developing biotechnology not only causes economical growth but boosts country’s security.”

Researchers and knowledge-based companies have adopted important measures in this short period after the start of the outbreak, he said, adding, “Six contracts for developing coronavirus test kits have been signed.”

He went on to say that kits of three companies have gained the required standards and will be mass-produced and offered till the next week. “Developing test kits in this short time by the private sector shows the depth of the Iranian biotechnology community’s dominance over the science.”

He also noted that the most complex medical equipment is being produced in the country in this time of need. “Manufacturing the required equipment of ICU rooms is underway 24/7. For instance, the number of ventilators produced on a day has hit 30.”

"Devices that had not been produced in the country, from pulse oximeter to BiPAP and CT Scan, are acquiring licenses. With God’s grace and the help of all, we will get through this combat; and good news is coming,” he added.

According to the latest report on Tuesday, the virus has infected 16,169 individuals in Iran. 5,389 patients with the virus have recovered while the death toll has hit 988.

MAH/ 4881020