CBI releases $1.6bn blocked assets in Luxembourg

"Thanks to judiciary actions in Luxembourg, the Islamic Republic could gain two major achievements and neutralize US efforts to seize and transfer Iran's assets," Hemmati said.

"Initially, $1.6 billion of CBI assets, blocked in Clearstream Banking SA back on January 15, 2016, was released," he said, "Under a transient order issued by a court in Luxembourg, the transfer of the CBI asset was diverted to the US."

Abdolnaser Hemmati wrote on his Instagram on March 2, "according to the announcement made by the Swiss envoy in Iran, the US government has ratified required exemptions for letting Iran use some parts of CBI's assets to supply imports of basic goods and medicine, however, the affiliated procedures have to be put in practice."

He lamented that the US has blocked CBI's access to its financial resources by imposing pressure on countries.

MNA/4895932