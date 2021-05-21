Luxemburg top court upholds appeals court's ruling on Iran

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati cited the CBI lawyers as saying that Luxemburg Supreme Court has rejected state-sponsored-terrorism charges as brought up by the United States and that Luxemburg Supreme Court has upheld the appeals court's ruling on the illegality of seizure of the CBI assets in the European country.

Hemmati added that the other courts in Luxemburg will have to abide by the Supreme Court's ruling, adding that now the legal barriers ahead of the transfer of Iranian financial assets to Iran have been removed.

