"Fear is #1 enemy in fighting COVID-19," says Hadadi after gaining recovery

“It was hard to breathe but I didn’t lose spirit; fear is your number one enemy in dealing with this disease. You cannot beat it if you are afraid of it,” the 2012 Olympics silver medalist said on Tuesday.

“This disease is not a joke. Whoever you are, you have to stay home and take the advice seriously. Some people may think that such diseases only happen to others, but this is not the case. You can get this disease whoever and wherever you are.”

He went on to say that he has had several surgeries for his injuries but has never experienced such a mood. “None of my surgeries was so intense to make me stay home for two weeks.”

Hadadi called on people to adhere to health guidelines to help contain the outbreak.

He also appreciated the warm messages from his friends and sports bodies from across the world who had wished a speedy recovery for him.

Asked about his view on the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, he said “Unfortunately this was not a good happening. At least this was not good from the viewpoint of a professional athlete who tries to participate in world events and achieve a peak of readiness in a specific time.”

