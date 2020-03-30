World Athletics wishes corona-infected Hadadi speedy recovery

“We've received word that Iranian discus thrower @EhsanHadadi has tested positive for Coronavirus. We wish him a full and swift recovery,” the world governing body tweeted on Sunday.

Dr. Ashkan Ordibehesht, the head of the medical committee of the Iranian Athletics Federation, said that Hadadi is being quarantined at his home and his health status is under constant watch, noting that that the recovery is going well.

Hadadi was the first Iranian athlete who collected a medal in the Olympics in the track and field with his silver in London 2012. The 35-year old discus thrower has snatched six gold medals in Asian Championships and five other golds in Asian Games since 2005. He has a training base in the United States but contracted the virus in Tehran.

