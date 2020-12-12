Iran-Pakistan library cooperation to expand

Iran's Cultural attache in Pakistan Ehson Khazaei met and held talks with the Director-General of National Library of Pakistan Ghyour Hussain about the development of mutual cooperation.

Hussain thanked Khazaei's presence at the place of the National Library of Pakistan and announced his country's readiness to deepen and expand the mutual cooperation.

"Numerous historical and cultural commonalities connect the two countries, in which the Persian language has a special place and importance," Hussain said, "Even the national anthem of Pakistan is in Persian."

Khazaei, for his part, said Iran and Pakistan have many cultural commonalities and the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) can have good cooperation with its Pak counterpart.

He also referred to the 50-year-old "Iran-Pakistan Institute of Persian Studies", as a good platform for the development of mutual cultural ties.

HJ/5093050