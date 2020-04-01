Iran reacts to remarks of Saudi-led coalition forces spokesman

"Having an illusion about clinching victory, Saudi Arabia started military aggression against Yemen and now after five years, it is on the same track with its miscalculations, while its only achievement has been the destruction of Yemen and massacre of Yemenis," Mousavi said.

Slamming al-Maleki's claim about the presence of Iranian experts in Yemen as baseless, Mousavi advised the aggressors to, instead of wishful thinking, pay specific attention to the resistance of the Yemeni nation against the Saudis' aggression as well as the hatred of the international society for Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian official called for the aggressors to comply with the Stockholm agreement and stop their crimes and the war in Yemen.

In his earlier remarks, Mousavi had pointed to the proposal of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres for establishing a ceasefire in wars in all parts of the world including Yemen for more cooperation in confronting consequences of coronavirus and added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any type of initiative to end war and lift the siege on Yemeni people.”

Military aggression of foreign forces and brutal blockade of Yemeni air, sea, and land over the past five years have blocked ways to help the country’s oppressed people.

