  1. Politics
Apr 4, 2020, 9:00 PM

FM spox reacts to Pompeo's remarks on Iranian diplomats

FM spox reacts to Pompeo's remarks on Iranian diplomats

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – In reaction to the remarks of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accusing Iranian diplomats of assassination, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi stressed that the US diplomats have long been involved in equipping and supporting terrorists.

In a Saturday tweet, Mousavi wrote, “Undisputed fact: US "diplomats" have long been in the business of coups, arming terrorists, fueling sectarian violence, supporting narcotics cartels, bullying governments & companies, spying on even US allies, flirting with dictators, butchers, and terrorists, etc." 

“But @SecPompeo (#Mr_CIA aka #Secretary_of_Hate) & his masters have taken the "job" to a whole new level: #Medical_terrorism. That's why he has a conscience so filled with guilt that resorts to such psychological projection,” he added.

Mike Pompeo wrote in his twitter account on Thursday, “Reports that Iranian diplomats were involved in an assassination of a dissident in Turkey are disturbing but fully consistent with their assignments - Iran's "diplomats" are agents of terror and have conducted multiple assassinations and bomb plots in Europe over the past decade.”

MNA/ 4892109

News Code 157231

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News