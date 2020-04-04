FM spox reacts to Pompeo's remarks on Iranian diplomats

In a Saturday tweet, Mousavi wrote, “Undisputed fact: US "diplomats" have long been in the business of coups, arming terrorists, fueling sectarian violence, supporting narcotics cartels, bullying governments & companies, spying on even US allies, flirting with dictators, butchers, and terrorists, etc."

“But @SecPompeo (#Mr_CIA aka #Secretary_of_Hate) & his masters have taken the "job" to a whole new level: #Medical_terrorism. That's why he has a conscience so filled with guilt that resorts to such psychological projection,” he added.

Mike Pompeo wrote in his twitter account on Thursday, “Reports that Iranian diplomats were involved in an assassination of a dissident in Turkey are disturbing but fully consistent with their assignments - Iran's "diplomats" are agents of terror and have conducted multiple assassinations and bomb plots in Europe over the past decade.”

