Iran voices readiness to share scientific experience with world to fight COVID-19 pandemic

He made the remarks on Tue. in the first meeting of science ministers of member states of UNESCO Special Committee on the outbreak of new coronavirus via videoconference. The discussions were held in collaboration and cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Iranian science minister thanked UNESCO, World Health Organization (WHO) and termed the outbreak of coronavirus as a global crisis.

He went on to say that many countries in the world will entangle the negative impacts of social and economic education as a result of coronavirus.

According to him, international crises require adoption of strategies, sharing and networking of decisions by many countries in the world.

The minister said that the country has developed e-learning facilities for students during the epidemic, adding that the Iranian research centers have focused on COVID-19 to control the spread of the virus as soon as possible.

The reports about the confirmed coronavirus patients in Iran and those recovered indicates the country’s high capability in the management of the crisis, Minister of Science, Research and Technology Gholami added.

