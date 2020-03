He made the remarks on Tue. in a news briefing and added, “the drill will be done in 3,000 parts of the country and also 100 areas in metropolis Tehran, so that all mobile and fixed hospitals’ capacities will be used.”

Turning to the measures taken by IRGC Ground Force in the fight against coronavirus, he added, “planning for launching this nationwide drill has started over the previous days.”

