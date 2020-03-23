WHO delivers its 7th medical consignment to Iran to combat COVID-19

As dispatched from WHO’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the consignment includes 2,499 packs of special pills of ‘lopinavir’ and ‘ritonavir’ needed for coronavirus patients.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 1,411 new cases have tested positive in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 23,049.

Some 8,376 patients, infected by the novel coronavirus, have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of 1,812 people in Iran, with 127 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

MNA/IRN83724904