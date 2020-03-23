Russia criticizes continuation of US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela

He lashed out at maintaining US sanctions at the critical condition of outbreak of global coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote in his twitter accounts, “the #COVID-19 pandemic dictates the need for solidarity of all states. Why #Venezuela and #Iran remain subject to sanctions? Why #Russia, #China and #Cuba only provide assistance to #Italy in the difficult moment? Where is #EU and where is #US? Something is wrong in today’s world.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov called for the removal of the US cruel sanctions against Iran.

He said Russia has once again urged the US to stop the inhuman policy of imposing unilateral sanctions against Iran which has faced health issues due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

MNA/IRN83724492