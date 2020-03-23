Filmmaker urges Indian govt. to help ease US unjust sanctions against Iran

In a letter to Indian Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the director pointed to the spread of coronavirus in Iran and world and emphasized, “in the current situation, Iran even cannot use its financial resources to do its legitimate trade and business activity.”

In this letter, he said that Iran is a country with rich culture and civilization, dating back to 7,000 years ago, which can alongside India, as one of the contemporary powers and biggest democracies in the world, mark a greater future through multilateral economic cooperation.

He expressed his deep regret over the reduced trade exchanges between Iran and India in recent years and added, “it is hoped that the two countries of Iran and India will double their trade exchange in future.”

He is of the opinion that cooperation of two countries of Iran and India can establish balance in south Asia in connection with eastern and western Indian continent.

Noting that US unfair sanctions against Iran are the most severe sanctions in the world, Akbar Khan said that the situation makes it difficult for Iran to fight coronavirus, as it cannot use its financial resources for legitimate trade and even for buying medicine and medical equipment.

