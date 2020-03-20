Heads of Executive, Legislative branches issue messages on New Year

Congratulating the New Year, Rouhani said that the country managed to run the affairs in the past year without depending on oil revenues, noting that the new year will be the year of inaugurating big projects and improve people’s livelihoods.

He went on to say that the country will get through the current health issues with the help of medical staff and also the cooperation of the private sector will improve the economy of the country.

Rouhani also pointed to the main events that the country experienced during the past year, from downing the US spy drone, to US’ assassination of Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani, Iran’s missile strike at a US’ base in the region, huge participation of people in the funeral ceremony of General Soleimani, accidental downing of a civilian airliner by Iranian air defense, and finally the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

He went on to say that the administration’s efforts in the past six years in improving the health sector and communications infrastructure are now showing the results. He said the number of hospital beds has been doubled and internet bandwidth has been significantly improved during his administration.

In a separate message, Ali Larijani congratulated the New Year to the Iranian nation, noting that people have proved to be able to get through difficulties and use opportunities to improve the country. He hoped that the New Year would end hard days and bring about a bright future.

