Armenian PM congratulates Iranian Leader, President on Nowruz

“I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Iran on Nowruz – the Iranian New Year. May the coming year be a year of achievements, peace, and prosperity for Iran in all areas. I am convinced that the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our countries will be further strengthened for the benefit of our peoples’ progress and regional stability and peace. I also wish the friendly people of Iran good health and patience to withstand the epidemic that has afflicted us all with the help of God and to quickly recover from the damage it has caused,” Armenian PM wrote in his message to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He also extended his Nowruz felicitations to President Rouhani and Iranian people, saying, “In these days of calamity, I wish to express the support of the Armenian people to the friendly people of Iran and wish everyone good health. I am sorry that due to the current situation Armenia was not able to host our friendly Iranians during the days of Nowruz. But I am hopeful that next year our doors will be open to all Iranian citizens again.”

“I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to implement the agreements reached during my visit to Iran for the benefit of our two peoples,” he added.

