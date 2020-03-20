Iranian President felicitates Nowruz to leaders of Nowruz Civilisation Zone states

In the messages that were sent to leaders of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq and Uzbekistan, President Hassan Rouhani wrote, "Nowruz; this ancient, glorious tradition brings the message of love and kindness, and spring is blowing the spirit of life into nature, the manifestation of endless divine power and the season of renewal".

Dr Rouhani also added, "Unfortunately, this year's Nowruz coincided with the spread of coronavirus to Iran and many countries, and it is natural that we need to cooperate with each other on a daily basis to overcome the crisis this dangerous virus has caused".

"We need to help each other by gathering our medicine and medical facilities to fight this invading virus and turn Nowruz feast into the celebration of securing health and blessings for our nations," the President has written in his message.

At the end of the message, Dr Rouhani has wished health and success for the people of the countries in the Nowruz Civilisation Zone.

MNA/president.ir