Zarif continues talks on COVID-19 outbreak, US sanctions

The phone talks were held as part of the international consultations that Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has been holding about the battle with the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the world and following a letter that he had sent to the UN Secretary-General a couple of days ago.

Zarif and UN Secretary-General António Guterres discussed the latest developments surrounding Iran’s fight against COVID-19 and the obstacles that the Iranian nation is facing in this path.

In the conversation, Antonio Guterres expressed solidarity and sympathy with the Iranian nation and stressed the need for the removal of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation for the fight against coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Zarif, for his part, appreciated the stances adopted and the assistance provided by the institutions affiliated with the United Nations and highlighted the need to abolish the inhumane, cruel, illegal and unilateral sanctions the US has imposed against people of Iran.

In a separate phone talk, Zarif and the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell discussed the latest developments in relation to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world and Iran’s measures, particularly the obstacles to the Iranian campaign against the COVID-19 epidemic.

In the conversation, Josep Borrell expressed solidarity with Iran, denounced the US’ unilateral sanctions against the health and life of Iranian people, and called for consultation and cooperation among the countries to find effective solutions to the problem.

Zarif also discussed the outbreak of coronavirus in the world and the need for an immediate and global battle with the disease with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov.

They also stressed the need for the removal of the US unilateral and illegals sanctions that have targeted the health and life of the Iranian people.

Iran has asked other countries to disregard inhumane US sanctions as it is fighting with the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

According to the latest announcement on Friday, 19,644 people have tested positive for the virus so far while the death toll has hit 1,433.

