World needs solidarity as coronavirus pandemic worsens: Iranian envoy

In a Tuesday’s tweet posted in French and Persian on his Twitter account, Ghasemi wrote, “the coronavirus knows neither poor nor rich nor country nor people, but contrary to popular belief, it is not a democratic virus. Rather, in a completely anti-social and dictatorial move, the virus crossed Asia and Europe and arrived across the Atlantic."

“We Iranians, who are the victims of US inhuman sanctions and deprived of medical equipment, understand and feel this global crisis clearly. Today, with the aggravation of this epidemic on the planet, the world needs a common feeling and international solidarity,” he emphasized.

According to the latest reports, 194,584 people in the world have been infected with coronavirus which has claimed the lives of 7,894 people.

In Iran, the deadly virus has infected 16,169 people and killed 988 as of Tuesday.

