US sanctions endanger Iranian women's health: MP

Addressing the president of WPL about the serious threat caused by sanctions on the health of women and girls in Iran, Olad Ghobad called on this foundation to fulfill their duty to women amid the coronavirus outbreak and calling for the immediate lifting of US inhuman, cruel and hostile sanctions against the Iranian people.

Stating that the coronavirus outbreak has become an international public concern and has affected most countries, including Iran, she said, “This dangerous epidemic, in addition to its harmful effects on health, has secondary effects on the economic and social development of societies.”

“Accordingly, its containment requires concerted efforts and joint actions,” she added.

“Unlawful and inhumane US sanctions against Iran, especially in the field of pharmaceutical and other medical equipment, have made it difficult to counter the coronavirus outbreak,” Olad Ghobad noted.

“The lack of health and medical facilities due to illegal sanctions, in addition to threatening the physical health of Iranian women and girls, poses a serious threat to their mental health and raises widespread concerns,” she added.

She went on to say, “In these critical circumstances, the strategic support and accountability of women-related organizations is an appropriate strategy that helps Iranian women and girls strengthen their ability to do things successfully against this epidemic while maintaining their health.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging the body to disregard Washington sanctions on Tehran amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest reports on Monday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 853 with 14,991 confirmed cases.

MNA/IRN 83716797