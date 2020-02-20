Hatami hails Iran aviation efforts to neutralize sanctions

He made the remark during a ceremony where eight domestically-overhauled military aircraft were delivered to the Army on February 20.

Speaking at the Iran Aviation Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, the Iranian minister said the overhauled jets are of F-4, F-14, F-27, Sukhoi and Mirage types as well as C-130 and 707 transport aircraft.

He also noted that the tech-savvy countries have refused to provide Iran’s Air Force with even the smallest spare parts and services it needs under threats from the US and its allies as well as tough sanctions and an all-out economic war against the Islamic Republic over the past 40 years.

However, he added, Iran has taken important measures in the aviation field that prove its self-confidence in neutralizing sanctions.

Hatami further stressed that the “complicated” process of overhauling military jets is monopolized by some powerful countries.

He also appreciated the government backing for boosting Iran’s defense power and thanked mangers, experts and scientists working in the aviation industry.

