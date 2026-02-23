Iran's Dena Destroyer participates in MILAN 2026 drill

The event, hosted by the Indian Navy, began with the participation of 72 countries in the port of Visakhapatnam.

This 10-day exercise, involving more than 60 warships and three foreign aircraft, is considered one of the most significant naval events in the India and Oceania region.

This exercise, which commenced on Sunday in two phases (harbor and sea) at Visakhapatnam port, is hosting numerous countries, including Iran, Russia, China, Japan, Germany, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, the United States, and a number of Southeast Asian and African nations.

In this edition of the exercise, the Indian Navy has deployed its notable capabilities, including aircraft carriers and Visakhapatnam-class destroyers.

During the sea phase, exercises such as aircraft carrier operations, anti-submarine warfare, air defense, naval gunnery, search and rescue operations, and multinational tactical maneuvers will be conducted.

In the harbor phase, specialized meetings, an international maritime seminar, and training programs for young officers are planned.

MILAN 2026 Naval Exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, increasing maritime domain awareness, and strengthening collective response capabilities in the high seas, based on international law.

