Police seizes firecrackers in Shiraz

SHIRAZ, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Police forces of Fars Province have seized a consignment of firecrackers and other types of explosives to be used in ‘Chaharshanbe Suri’ in Shiraz.

'Chaharshanbe Suri’ is a ceremony observed across Iran on the eve of the last Wednesday before Iranian New Year. Traditionally a happy and meaningful ceremony, Chaharshanbe Suri has turned into a dangerous event in recent years after the excessive use of explosives. Hundreds of people across the country are rushed to hospitals on the night due to burning injuries.