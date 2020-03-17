17 March 2020 - 11:44

By: Amin Berenjkar

Police seizes firecrackers in Shiraz

SHIRAZ, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Police forces of Fars Province have seized a consignment of firecrackers and other types of explosives to be used in ‘Chaharshanbe Suri’ in Shiraz.

'Chaharshanbe Suri’ is a ceremony observed across Iran on the eve of the last Wednesday before Iranian New Year. Traditionally a happy and meaningful ceremony, Chaharshanbe Suri has turned into a dangerous event in recent years after the excessive use of explosives. Hundreds of people across the country are rushed to hospitals on the night due to burning injuries. 

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 7 =