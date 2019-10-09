  1. Economy
Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan confer on facilitating bilateral trade

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – An Iranian delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Gholamreza Ansari, held talks with a number of Iraqi Kurdistan economy officials on expansion of facilitation of bilateral trade.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Gholamreza Ansari and his accompanying delegation held talks on Tuesday with the head of the Kurdistan Union of Chambers of Commerce, Dara Jalil Khayyat, as well as heads of chambers of commerce of Erbil, Duhok, and Sulaymaniyah in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on ways to expand and facilitate bilateral trade between Iran and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Jalil Khayyat, for his part, described the trade and economic ties between the two sides on an upward trajectory, voicing hope that the visit of high-ranking Iranian officials to the Iraqi Kurdistan will present solutions to expedite and increase the level of bilateral trade transactions.

The Iranian delegation also held talks with a number of KRG businessmen involved in trade transactions with Iran.

