11th Iranian Parliament to be inaugurated on Wed.

Gholamreza Nouri, Parliament’s executive deputy, held a press conference on Tuesday to brief on the programs of the inauguration ceremony on May 27.

According to Nouri, this edition’s ceremony will be held without domestic and foreign guests due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said that Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli will brief MPs on the election and then, President Rouhani will address the Parliament. Lawmakers will then sworn in, he added.

Four elderly MPs, namely Seyyed Reza Taghavi of Tehran, Mostafa Mir‑Salim of Tehran, Ruhollah Nejabat from Shiraz, and Mohsen Fathi of Sanandaj will form the initial presiding board, added the official.

He also said that all the MPs have tested for the novel coronavirus and “there is no problem in this regard”.

More than 24 millions of Iranians cast votes for the 11th parliamentary election as well as Assembly of Experts’ mid-term election (in some provinces) on Feb, 21.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, ran for the parliament which has 290 seats.

The 10th Parliament wrapped up its work on May 20.

