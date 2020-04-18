Guardian Council verifies authenticity of 1srt round of Parl. elections

The official also informed that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the second round of Parliamentary elections, which is scheduled to be held in early September, may be postponed.

The event was planned to be held on April 17, in 11 elections bases across the country where the elections have entered the second round, but due to the coronavirus outburst in the country, it was postponed to September 4.

Millions of Iranians cast voted for the 11th parliamentary election as well as Assembly of Experts’ mid-term election (in some provinces) in late February across the country.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, ran for the parliament.

There are 290 seats in the parliament.

