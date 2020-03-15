GC agrees to hold parliamentary elections’ runoff on Sept. 11: spox

Iran’s Guardian Council Spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei made the remarks in an interview with FNA on Sun.

He pointed to the request of the Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli to postpone timing of 11th parliamentary elections’ runoff and added, “since the interior minister had raised the request of postponing the election runoff in a letter penned to the Guardian Council, we reviewed this issue thoroughly.”

In his letter to the Guardian Council, interior minister had proposed to hold election runoff on Sept. 11 or 18, 2020, he said, adding, “given the critical condition of the country and outbreak of coronavirus, the timing of 11th parliamentary election’s runoff, which had been scheduled to be held on April 18, was postponed.”

Kadkhodaei added, “with the coordination made and after necessary studies, the Guardian Council agreed with the proposal of the Ministry of Interior for holding 11th parliamentary election’s runoff on Sept. 11. Accordingly, the election runoff will be held on the aforesaid date across the country.”

