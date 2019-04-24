GC approves plan to strengthen IRGC position against US move

He reiterated that double-urgency plan for strengthening status of IRGC against US moves was examined in today’s session of the Guardian Council, the issue of which was approved by members of the Council.

Members of the Council unanimously did not consider the plan in contradiction with the Islamic Sharia and Constitution and approved it, Kadkhodaei added.

Details of 14-article plan to act against US designation of IRGC as a terrorist organization were approved at the Iranian Parliament yesterday, he stated.

This law is binding for all relevant authorities after being approved by the Guardian Council and notification of the President Rouhani.

