Guardian Council envisages considerable turnout in elections: spox

“The economic problems affect the people’s participation in the elections, but we are expecting a good turnout for the Feb.-21 [parliamentary] elections,” Kadkhodaei said on Wednesday.

He said people’s participation in elections has never been lower than 50% throughout the past four decades, and this time, it will be great, too.

Referring to the different occasions, such as the February 11 rallies and the mourning ceremonies for Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimnai, in which people proved their support to the establishment, Kadkhodaei said, "Any US acts against our national interest like the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani makes more unity among the Iranian people."

Responding to a question regarding different parties in Iran, Kadkhodaei said, "Disqualification of candidates has no effect on people's participation because we have many parties in the country."

Khadhodaei also noted that if the Guardian Council finds any violations in the process of elections, which may affect the elections' destiny, it will do its legal responsibility in this regard.

He said each candidate needs 20% of votes to win the elections.

People will go to the polls on February 21 to choose their lawmakers in the 11th round of parliamentary elections. The race will be held for 290 parliamentary seats in over 200 constituencies across the country's 31 provinces.

