Mar 14, 2020, 8:56 PM

Foreign Ministry hosts meeting to mull over ways to reduce problems caused by COVID-19

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – A meeting was held at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sat. in order to discuss ways to reduce problems caused by the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, through international interactions.

As headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Gholamreza Ansari, this meeting was held in the presence of director generals of the ministry for international affairs.

Ways of accelerating provision of medical facilities and supplies from other countries and international organizations as well as problems created ahead of transit in joint borders with neighboring countries were discussed in this meeting.

Investigating into problems created for Iranians residing overseas and students studying in other countries are of the other issues discussed in this meeting that will be pursued by the embassies of the Islamic Republic of Iran seriously.

