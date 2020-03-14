US sanctions impeding Iran’s efforts to fight Covid-19, says envoy

“Returned to NY from Tehran last night. People and government of Iran working hard to defeat #Covid_19, but US sanctions impeding their efforts,” tweeted Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi on Friday night.

“High time for US to de-politicize this humanitarian endeavor and lift sanctions. Int'l crises necessitate genuine int'l efforts,” he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging the body to stand against US’ illegal sanctions on Iran.

Iran is among the hard-hit countries by the virus with 11,364 infections and 514 deaths, according to the latest announcement on Friday.

