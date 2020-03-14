  1. Politics
Mar 14, 2020, 10:32 AM

US sanctions impeding Iran’s efforts to fight Covid-19, says envoy

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s envoy to the United Nations pointed to the necessity of lifting unilateral US sanctions as they are hampering efforts to control the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“Returned to NY from Tehran last night. People and government of Iran working hard to defeat #Covid_19, but US sanctions impeding their efforts,” tweeted Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi on Friday night.

“High time for US to de-politicize this humanitarian endeavor and lift sanctions. Int'l crises necessitate genuine int'l efforts,” he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging the body to stand against US’ illegal sanctions on Iran.

Iran is among the hard-hit countries by the virus with 11,364 infections and 514 deaths, according to the latest announcement on Friday.

