Iran doing its best in combating COVID-19 despite sanctions: WHO

"We know that Iran is doing its best, all it can ... that's what I appreciated," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

"They need lots of supplies, and ... we have tried to support as much as we can, but there is still a shortage," he added.

"We're trying to mobilize more support for Iran," Adhanom said.

The WHO chief's remarks came a few hours after the Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed the United States for blocking the entry of foodstuffs and medicine into Iran through its unlawful sanctions.

The COVID-19 epidemic in Iran has so far killed 354 people and infected 9,000 others. Some 2,959 people have also recovered and been discharged from hospital thanks to the efforts of the country's medical staff.

Since December 2019, over 119,400 people have been infected in several countries, with 4,300 deaths mostly in China.

MNA/PR