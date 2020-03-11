Iran warns on ‘politicizing’ COVID-19

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon emphasized the need for cooperation of countries in this regard and added, “any kind of politicizing and irresponsible political-propaganda move in this case will have unpleasant consequences for the people in the world.”

No country will be able to overcome the current challenges alone, said the statement, noting that the spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks has created challenges for many countries in the region and world.

Confronting this global challenge requires regional and international cooperation and countries in West Asian region in particular should follow up the issue of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in combating coronavirus jointly, it added.

"From the very first days of the beginning of spread of this virus, Islamic Republic of Iran started its fight against the disease with all its might with transparency and loyalty, taking advantage of its indigenous capabilities as well as mobilizing all responsible organizations.

Iran has taken effective and drastic measures in containing the disease since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the statement is read.

Iranian Embassy in Lebanon also pointed to the joint cooperation between Iran and Lebanon for combating coronavirus and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has maximum cooperation with relevant organizations and Lebanese Ministry of Health since the beginning days of spread of this virus. With transfer of Lebanese nationals residing in Iran to Lebanon within the framework of WHO’s protocols and also adoption of strict measures at airports for examining passengers of outbound flights and requiring some passengers to provide their health certificate, Islamic Republic of Iran has made all its efforts to control and contain the spread of this disease.”

Iranian Embassy in Lebanon termed US cruel and inhuman sanctions imposed against Iranian people and prevention of selling medicines, medical equipment and supplies to Iran especially in emergency situation as a clear example of biological and economic terrorism of the US government.

