"Iranian care personnel are courageously battling coronavirus on frontlines," he wrote.

"Their efforts are stymied by vast shortages caused by restrictions on our people's access to medicine/equipment," he added.

"Viruses don't discriminate. Nor should humankind," Zarif wrote.

Most urgent needs are outlined below:

Due to US draconian sanctions on Iran, the country is facing difficulties with combat against COVID-19 outburst, however, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) says Iran is doing its best in the fight against the novel coronavirus despite a lack of sufficient equipment and facilities mainly caused by the US sanctions.

Iranian officials have unanimously slammed the United States for blocking the entry of foodstuffs and medicine into Iran through its unlawful sanctions.

Zarif, sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Thursday urging the need to lift all US sanctions on Iran.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that the number of coronavirus patients in Iran has climbed to 10,075, with the death toll hitting 429.