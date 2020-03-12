Iran COVID-19 updates: 10,075 infections, 429 deaths

The death toll has climbed to 429 as of Thursday, he added.

Based on the latest reports, in the past 24 hours, 1,075 new cases were confirmed with the coronavirus in the country.

He went on to say that 3,276 coronavirus patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The official underlined that the only way to defeat the outbreak is to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travels.

As of Thursday, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has infected 126,369 people in 124 countries, claiming 4,663 lives, while the figures stood at 119,245 and 4,300 respectively the day before.

Some 68,304 have reportedly recovered from the lethal virus across the world.

