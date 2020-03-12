Global coronavirus update: 126,369 infected, 4,633 deaths

Some 68,304 have reportedly recovered from the lethal virus across the world.

Mainland China reported 18 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 deaths on Thursday, putting the country’s total infections at 80,796 and a death toll of 3,169.

All travel from Europe to the United States have been suspended for 30 days but the ban will not apply to the UK.

On Wednesday, WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus is a pandemic, the first pandemic since H1N1.

The WHO continues to closely monitoring spread of the virus, said Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, during the announcement. “We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” he said. “We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action.”

MNA/