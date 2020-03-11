Iran COVID-19 updates: 9,000 infections, 354 deaths

Based on the latest reports, in the past 24 hours, 958 new cases were confirmed with the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,000, he said.

He went on to say that 2,959 coronavirus patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals as of Wednesday, noting that the death toll has risen to 354, 63 up from yesterday.

Jahanpour highlighted that the only way to defeat the outbreak is to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travels.

First detected in Wuhan city in central China in December, the virus has spread to more than 110 countries.

More than 4,600 people have died of COVID-19 across the world, and more than 120,000 people have also been infected. About 67,000 people have also recovered from the illness, globally.

MAH/ 4875621